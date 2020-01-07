Algerian president hails friendly ties with Turkey
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday received Turkey's top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to discuss bilateral, regional and economic developments.
"I know our friend Turkey is a great state, the relations between Turkey and Algeria are very close," Tebboune said, adding he was pleased to welcome Çavuşoğlu.
Çavuşoğlu in a statement on Twitter underlined that both countries were determined to improve relations.
He went on to say that Turkey's investment in Algeria ranked first at $3.5 billion dollars and both countries would collaborate to improve tourism and cultural exchange.
Prior to his meeting with the president, Çavuşoğlu met his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum and Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad.
