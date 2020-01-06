WORLD

NATO chief warns Iran to avoid further violence and provocations

chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Monday that Iran must avoid "further violence and provocations", after the alliance held emergency talks on the growing crisis in the Middle East.

"At our meeting today, Allies called for restraint and de-escalation. A new conflict would be in no-one's interest, so Iran must refrain from ," Stoltenberg said, as tensions rose following the US killing of a Qassem Soleimani in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

