Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke with his Russian counterpart over the phone on Saturday.

According to diplomatic sources, Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation Syria, Libya and Iraq, as well as other recent developments in the region.

Çavuşoğlu also spoke with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, over the phone without disclosing further information about the discussion, the sources added.





