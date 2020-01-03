Iraq president condemns U.S. strike, urges restraint
WORLD Reuters
Iraqi President Barham Salih condemned on Friday the U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds force, and urged restraint from all parties.
Iraq must put its put national interest first and avoid the tragedies of armed conflict that have plagued it over four decades, he said in a statement.