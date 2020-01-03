Iran state TV says 10 killed in US airstrike

Iran's state television is reporting that 10 people were killed in the U.S. airstrike Friday morning and five of them were members of the Revolutionary Guard.

In addition to the head of the elite Quds Forces, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the report named another general, a colonel, a major and a captain with the guard.

The U.S. says that the airstrike was carried out to disrupt an "imminent" attack orchestrated by Soleimani. Iran's supreme leader has vowed "harsh retaliation."



