No plan in region can succeed without Turkey: VP Oktay

No plan in the region which excludes Turkey has any chance of success, said Turkey's vice president on Wednesday.

"Turkey's economy was balanced and disciplined in 2019, and now 2020 will see the start of new revival," Fuat Oktay told Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk.

On Turkey's pact with Libya last November demarcating maritime boundaries, he said it had foiled a plot to confine Turkey to land.

"No matter who is involved, no plan in the region which excludes Turkey has any chance of success," he stressed.

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed two separate pacts: one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

