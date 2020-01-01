Iranian children have death risk under US sanctions

Hundreds of Iranian children face death as a result of lack of medications due to U.S. sanctions, said Iran's health minister on Wednesday.

In a letter to World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom, Saeed Namaki said the unilateral U.S. sanctions block shipments of medication and medical equipment.

Contrary to U.S. claims that sanctions do not hinder medication and food trade, he said global firms don't sell medication or medical equipment to Iran as a result of the the unilateral sanctions.

"As you know, Iran became a victim of economic war carried out by the U.S. Washington's sanctions made it impossible to supply medication and medical equipment to Iranians," said Namaki.

He added, "I would like to inform you that hundreds of Iranian children with mucopolysaccharidosis whose medications cannot supplied are at risk of death," referring to a disorder in breaking down sugar molecules.





