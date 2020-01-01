2 Tal Abyad locals killed YPG car bomb attack in northern Syria

The YPG/PKK terror group killed at least two civilians and wounded four in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said on Twitter that YPG/PKK terrorists had targeted the town of Tal Abyad but a Turkish military checkpoint blocked them from entering the town, and it exploded on the outskirts.

The terrorist suspected of being responsible for the attack was arrested.

The YPG/PKK terror group is targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army (SNA), which fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkish-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted three successful operations in northern Syria against the terrorist YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS: Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Operation Olive Branch (2018), and Operation Peace Spring.

Launched on Oct. 9, Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would carry out mount joint patrols there.

But pockets of deadly terrorists have defied the pullback.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





