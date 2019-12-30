US says Putin thanked Trump for preventing terror plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Donald Trump for providing Moscow with information used to thwart a potential holiday terror attack in Russia, the White House said Monday.

The expression of gratitude occurred during a Sunday phone call between the presidents, spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, adding the presidents further "committed to continuing counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries."

"The Presidents also discussed the state of relations between the United States and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control," Gidley said.

The White House did not provide additional information on the foiled attack, but multiple reports said Russia's Federal Security Service took two Russians into custody on Friday on suspicion they were plotting to carry out New Year attacks in St. Petersburg.

Putin's thanks come as relations between Washington and Moscow are fraught over a number of serious disagreements ranging from the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria to nuclear arms control.