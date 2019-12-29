US strikes Iran-linked group over rocket attack on base

The U.S. forces have struck five Iraqi Hezbollah positions in both Iraq and Syria, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

The "defensive strikes" against the Iran-linked Kataib Hezbollah militia group came in response to Friday's rocket attacks on an Iraqi base that hosts U.S. coalition forces fighting against Daesh/ISIS.

The five targets included three Kataib Hezbollah locations in Iraq and two in Syria, according to Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman.

The targeted locations, said Hoffman, included weapon storage facilities and command and control locations, which were claimed to be used to plan and carry out attacks on anti-Daesh coalition forces.

The strikes will "degrade" Kataib Hezbollah's "ability to conduct future attacks" against the coalition forces, said the spokesman.

Iran and its Kataib Hezbollah "proxy forces must cease their attacks on U.S. and coalition forces, and respect Iraq's sovereignty to prevent additional defensive actions by U.S. forces," Hoffman added.

On Friday, one U.S. civilian contractor was killed and several U.S. service members and Iraqi personnel were injured in the attack in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.