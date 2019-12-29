MISSILE ATTACK KILLS 10 AT MILITARY PARADE IN YEMENS SOUTH

Yemen's Houthi rebels fired rockets at a military graduation ceremony of a United Arab Emirates-backed armed force on Sunday. The attack killed 10 soldiers and wounded many, according to local sources.

Iranian-backed Houthis reportedly hit the military graduation parade of Hizam al-Emni forces in the southern city of al-Dhalea, linking the southern, government-controlled port of Aden to Sanaa, the Houthi-controlled capital.

The sources said the attacks killed at least 10 and wounded many.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014 when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Saudi Arabia and its allies accuse the Houthis of being a proxy to Iran.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis, including numerous civilians, are believed to have been killed and injured in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the United Nations.