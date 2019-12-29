50 die as cold weather sweeping Bangladesh

At least 50 people have died in Bangladesh in less than two months as the cold weather continues its grip across the country, a government report revealed on Sunday.

According to the latest report, nearly 283,000 people have been affected by different cold-hit diseases in some 300 local government areas, or unions, across the country since Nov. 1.

People have been mainly affected by respiratory infections, diarrhea, jaundice, inflammation of the eyes, skin diseases and fever, said the report.

"We have figured out the fatalities based on indoor and outdoor information from hospitals and health centers across the country which people visited to seek treatment after affected by cold-hit diseases," Dr. Ayesha Akhter, assistant director of the Health Emergency Operations Center and Control Room, told Anadolu Agency.

She said the concerned authorities of all government hospitals and health centers were asked to stay alert to ensure proper treatment for patients.

"We are advising people to wear warm cloths especially in the morning and in the evening. Unless emergency, children and aged people should not go out," Akhter said.

She reminded people to wash hands properly before taking food and after nature call.

On a question about the latest situation, the doctor said more than 4,000 people visited the hospitals or health centers for treatment in the last 24 hours.

"But only in emergency cases people get admission to hospital. Most of them follow doctors' prescription staying at home".

"Approximately 3,000 people are still in hospital for treatment," she said, adding that there is no shortage of medicine and other supplies.

Meanwhile, 2019's lowest temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius so far was recorded on Sunday at the northern border district of Panchagarh, according to the daily Dhaka Tribune, citing local weather office records.

According to local media reports, people, especially in country's northern districts, hardly come out of home due to shivering cold, and marginal people, including day laborers, are the worst victims of the cold weather as they are to go out for livelihood without sufficient cloths.