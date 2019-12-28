Pakistan, Afghanistan reopen consulates after 3 months

Source: Official twitter account of Embassy of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kabul.

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday announced the mutual resumption of visa services after a three-month diplomatic row over the alleged harassment of diplomats.

In a statement on Twitter, Pakistan's Embassy in Kabul said: "Pakistan Embassy @PakEmbKabul is happy to announce that it would be resuming its full consular services with effect from Sunday, 29 December, 2019."

Afghan authorities also announced the reopening of its Peshawar consulate after nearly three months closed.

Tension mounted between the two countries after Afghanistan closed its consulate in Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border province, amid protests over the removal of its national flag from a disputed area known as the Afghan Market in the city this October.

Later, on Nov. 4, Pakistan's Embassy in Kabul closed its visa section to protest alleged harassment of its diplomats.