Trump supporters enraged by cut scene in ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump fans reacted angrily Thursday as news spread that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) edited out the U.S. president's cameo appearance in the film Home Alone 2.

While Trump's supporters were angry, Fox News hosts went apoplectic.

"Fox and Friends" co-host Ed Henry said the removal of the seven-second scene featuring Trump was a prime example of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and co-host Katie Pavlich said it was "also censorship."

But the CBC-Canada's national public broadcaster-said the furor over the cut is much ado about nothing because the edit took place in 2014, a couple of years before Trump became president. He was removed from the 1992 televised film to make more room for commercials.

"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time," said CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson.

"The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie, as none of them were integral to the plot.

"These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president."

But backers of the president, who is in the process of being impeached, tweeted their displeasure with the CBC.

Frank DiBiase@DiBiaseFrank tweeted: "@CBC, how pathetic that Trump was edited out of Home Alone 2 while being aired on CBC."

And Ryan Fournier@RyanAFournier tweeted: "CBC TV in Canada has cut Donald Trump's Home Alone 2 cameo out of their broadcast. They're so triggered by him that they had to edit him out of the film. Absolutely pathetic."

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter, also calling the cut "pathetic."

Not everyone felt the same, though.

Jim Noseworthy @KOmBaTkArL: "Come hear the lament of weeping Canadian Trumpamites as they grieve the editing of their Dear Leader from #HomeAlone 2."

Several tweeted that CBC had indeed made the Trump cut in 2014, two years before his election.