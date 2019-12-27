Russia says Germany sought its help in murder case

Investigators in central Berlin in August after a former Chechen separatist commander was killed in a city park. (Fabrizio Bensch/ Reuters)

Germany requested Russia's help in investigating the murder in August of a Georgian man in Berlin, but only after expelling two Russian diplomats in connection with the case, Moscow said Thursday.

"Official requests from Berlin were sent to Moscow on Dec. 6 and Dec. 10, 2019. It was about providing legal assistance in the investigation of the murder of a former member of a North Caucasian terrorist group, [Zelimkhan] Khangoshvili. This was done after the German government's groundless decision to declare two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin persona non grata," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"I can also say that contacts between Russian and German law enforcement agencies and special services about the Khangoshvili case have been maintained since late August. Berlin itself admits this," Zakharova added.

On Dec. 4, Berlin expelled two Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged refusal to assist in the murder investigation. Russia has rejected the allegation, calling it "baseless."

Khangoshvili fought against the Russian army during the Second Chechen War from 1999 to 2009 and worked in both Georgia and Ukraine against Russian interests, according to local media.

Commenting on relations with the European Union, Zakharova said Moscow is "disappointed" about the EU's decision to expand the term of sanctions against Russia.

"Unfortunately, the European Union has once again missed an opportunity to take the path of improving relations with its largest neighbor on the continent. Today, it is more than obvious that the tools of unilateral sanctions do not work," she said, adding the EU has lost "hundreds of billions of euros" because of sanctions.

Turning to Afghanistan, Zakharova said Russia took into account the results of the presidential election but pointed to the large number of complaints from other nominees.

"We assume that the preliminary results were announced. But at the same time, we also draw attention to the categorical disagreement with the results by a number of candidates for the highest state post. In this regard, we look forward to a thorough and impartial review of all existing claims in order to ensure the most honest results of the elections, which will then be accepted by the people of Afghanistan," she said.

On Dec. 22, the Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced the preliminary results of the presidential elections, according to which incumbent President Ashraf Ghani secured the minimum required 50%-plus-one-vote in the first round held on Sept. 28, leaving no room for a runoff.

Ghani secured 50.6% of the vote followed by his power-sharing Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, with 39.5% and veteran Mujahedeen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar with 3.8%.