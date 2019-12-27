Hong Kong protests overshadow Christmas celebrations

In this Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, file photo, residents react to teargas as police and protesters confront each other on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong. (AP Photo)

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong overshadowed Christmas celebrations this year, local media reported.

The protests which resumed on Christmas Eve entered Day 3 on Thursday, daily South China Morning Post reported.

Last evening, Chief Executive Carrie Lam accused protesters of ruining people's Christmas celebration.

Protests in Hong Kong -- an autonomous region under China since 1997 -- were triggered by Lam administration's move to legalize extradition to mainland China. The proposed law was later withdrawn.

However, the protests have spiralled into calls for an investigation into alleged police brutality, release of detained activists and retraction of the official term "riots" for the ongoing demonstrations.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency by phone from Hong Kong, Chien-Yu Shih, who teaches politics and international relations, said that the authorities have still not worked out a possible solution despite months-long protests.

"That is showing its incapability," said Shih, a teacher at Hong Kong Chuhai College.

"People in Hong Kong speculate that police, with the backup of the Beijing authority, would be carrying on a pacified strategy which is a kind of tit-for-tat confrontation with the young protesters. Especially... a protesters' group has been charged for money laundering and its account with the HSBC [Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation] is frozen. This move further infuriates the young protesters," he explained.

"A final solution, if not the five demands requested by the protesters, needs to be proposed," he added.