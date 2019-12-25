Ethiopian Muslims urge probe into torching of mosques

Muslims in Ethiopia condemned the weekend torching of mosques and Muslim-owned businesses in the country.



A demonstration on Tuesday in Jijjiga, a Muslim-dominated city in the east, urged an investigation into the arson attacks.



Over the weekend, four mosques and a church were burned down by angry mobs and a clash between the Christian and Muslim communities erupted in Mota city of the Amhara regional state.



Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the burning of the places of worship was the work of "extremists" calling the act "unacceptable". In a tweet, he described the attacks as "attempts by extremists to breakdown our rich history of religious tolerance and coexistence".



This was followed by a statement from Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye who said strong measures would be taken against the perpetrators.



It is not clear how many suspects have been brought under custody or if an investigation of a trial have been launched.



The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council has also deplored the burning of places of worship and called for immediate investigation.



The Ethiopian Orthodox Church has also issued a statement condemning the burning of centers of worship.