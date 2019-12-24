Erdoğan holds a phone call with UK PM Johnson to discuss Libya and Syria
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
Having a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Libya, Syria, as well as regional issues, bilateral relations, according to the information gained from official sources.
Turkey's Directorate of Communications stated that Erdoğan and Johnson also discussed recent developments in Libya and Syria.