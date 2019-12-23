The Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain with its project "Back to Turkey", the deputy general manager of the company said.

During this year, the company achieved to make 25 skilled people return to Turkey and join its organization, Hakan Karataş told Anadolu Agency.

He added that the company aims to reach 75 more people next year.

"These people, after staying abroad for 2-3 years, provide the best practices after they return to Turkey," Karataş stressed.

People immigrate to foreign countries for their career goals, but social and economic conditions are not as attractive as they suppose, he stressed.

In fairs abroad, Aselsan has recently met skilled Turkish engineers living in the U.K., Netherlands, Germany, Uzbekistan, and South Africa.

The firm will visit Germany and the Netherlands again to make more people return, he said.

It also plans to create a web page for attracting skilled people living abroad, he expressed.

Ulaş Arslan, a senior expert engineer in Aselsan, said he resigned from Aselsan to have postgraduate education in the U.S.

After one-year education abroad, he accepted Aselsan's job offer among several others.

"The main reason for my return to Aselsan is the pleasure of working on national projects," he noted.

Aselsan, the 52nd largest defense firm globally, is active in military and civil telecommunications, radar, electronic warfare, defense, weapons, command control, and navigation systems.





