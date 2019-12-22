UN concerned about grave violations against Libyan civilians

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) released a statement Saturday on social media expressing concern about the attacks that target civilians in Libya.

"UNSMIL is following with serious concern information received from Tarhuna and adjacent areas, including reports of grave violations against civilians, which are being verified and documented to submit to national and international criminal justice," it said.

"UNSMIL also strongly condemns continued threats to the lives of civilians and their interests as a result of escalation and expansion of armed confrontations," it added.

The statement was released after United Arab Emirates-operated drones carried out 10 airstrikes Saturday on the town of Msallata, east of Tripoli.

Three people were killed in the attacks, according to the media office of the Government of National Accord (GNA)

In April, forces loyal to eastern Libya commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli but have so far failed to progress beyond the city's outskirts.

On Dec. 12, however, Haftar announced he ordered his militants to launch a "decisive battle" to capture the city.

According to UN data, more than 1,000 people have been killed and north of 5,000 injured since the start of the operation.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.





