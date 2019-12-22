TURKEYS ERDOĞAN EXTENDS GREETINGS FOR JEWS HANUKKAH FESTIVAL

Turkish president on Sunday marked the Jewish festival of Hanukkah and said the government ensured and respected the freedom of all beliefs in line with Turkish civilization based on diversity and respect.

"We have not allowed racist and extremist groups to poison the climate of tolerance that make all members of 82-million [Turkey's population] live together in peace. We will maintain this sensitivity," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

"I congratulate the Hanukkah festival of Jewish people and wish them peace," Erdoğan added.

Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish holiday marking the rededication of the second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem -- the Holy Temple in the 2nd century B.C.



