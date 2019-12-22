Haftar forces seize ship with a Turkish crew off Libyan coast

Haftar forces seized a Grenada-flagged ship with a Turkish crew on Saturday off the Libyan coast, a spokesman said, amid rising tensions with Turkey, which supports the rival and internationally recognised Libyan government in Tripoli.

Turkey's parliament on Saturday approved a security and military cooperation deal signed with Tripoli government last month, state media reported, an agreement that could pave the way for military help from Ankara.

The Grenada-flagged ship was intercepted with its three Turkish crew members off Libya's eastern city of Derna, a spokesman for Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said late Saturday night.

The eastern forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar provided Reuters with a video that shows Libyan navy forces stopping the ship and questioning three crew members. They also published copies of passports of three Turkish nationals.

Turkey has been backing the Libyan Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Serraj as it fights off a months-long offensive by Haftar's forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Turkey could deploy troops to Libya in support of the GNA, but no request has been made.



Since the ousting and death of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya. Turkey and Qatar, as well as Italy, have been allied with Sarraj's government based in Tripoli, while Haftar, who commands forces based in eastern Libya, is backed by France, Russia and key Arab countries, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.



