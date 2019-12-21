US slams ICC probe into alleged Israeli war crimes

U.S. secretary of state on Saturday voiced opposition to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) probe into alleged Israeli war crimes committed in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.

"We firmly oppose this and any other action that seeks to target Israel unfairly," Mike Pompeo said in an official statement.

"By taking this action, the Prosecutor expressly recognized that there are serious legal questions about the Court's authority to proceed with an investigation," he added.

The American top diplomat also said that Washington did not believe the Palestinians qualify as a "sovereign state", hence it should not be able to "obtain full membership, or participate as a state in international organizations, entities, or conferences, including the ICC."

"The United States remains deeply, firmly, and consistently committed to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The only realistic path forward to end this conflict is through direct negotiations," he concluded.

ICC on Jan. 16, 2015 had opened a preliminary examination over alleged war crimes committed by Israel in Palestine.

"I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into the situation in Palestine," ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement on Friday.