At least 20 dead in bus crash in eastern Guatemala
WORLD Reuters
Published
A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 20 people and leaving a dozen wounded, according to authorities. Volunteer firefighters told reporters the truck appeared to have collided with the bus from behind.
A collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck in eastern Guatemala early on Saturday killed at least 20 people, including a 7-year-old boy, doctors and firefighters said.
Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei expressed his "profound lament" for the deaths in a post on Twitter.
The accident took place near the town of Gualan, near Guatemala's Atlantic coast, as the Pullman passenger bus was traveling to the city of Santa Elena, near the border with Mexico.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.