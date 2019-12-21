11 killed in anti-citizenship law protests in India

At least 11 protesters were killed during anti-citizenship bill protest in Uttar Pradesh province Friday, local media reported.

According to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), five protesters were killed in Meerut, two in Bijnor, while one each in Sambhal, Firozabad and Kanpur districts of northern Uttar Pradesh state.

A boy was killed in a stampede in the city of Varanasi of the state when a violent mob was being chased by police personnel.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh, however, claimed that none of the deaths occurred due to police actions.

On Friday, massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were held in India's capital after prayers ended at Jamia Masjid.

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar "Azad" was leading the protest, demanding the country must enforce its original constitution.

Police denied permission to hold the demonstrations to political outfit Bhim Army.

Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into custody from outside the Jamia Masjid on Saturday morning after he managed to escape from police custody on Friday.

Protests have been going on across the country against the contentions act which is discriminatory.

The CAA passed by the parliament would grant citizenship to six minorities from the Muslim majority south Asian nations of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. But the law excludes Muslims.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at Jamia Masjid, in the heart of the city, for a march to Jantar Mantar.

"We are here to fight against an unjust law that could divide the country on the basis of religion. Every citizen should stand against this discriminatory law," said Aftab Shakil, who came from nearby Meerut to participate.

"I cannot remain mute at this time of crisis," he told Anadolu Agency.

Raqib Ahmed said he rarely offers prayers at the mosque but was there to "express his solidarity with the demonstrators."

"We have to stand against this. The government has decided to raise those issues which concern Muslims of India. They have been systematically targeting one particular community," he told Anadolu Agency.

Metro stations shut

Demonstrators from other religions were also present to protest against the law.

"We have many other important issues which the present government has been neglecting. Unemployment, inflation and state of economy are some issues which need to be addressed by the government, but they are busy in dividing the country on religious lines," said Amitabh Singh, a software engineer.

Protesters moving towards Jantar Mantar were stopped midway by police barricading the area.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate a massive protest in the Seelampur area of the city.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement it closed three main metro stations because of the protests.

The city witnessed massive traffic jams amid diverted routes in many parts of the city causing inconvenience to commuters.

Police cases against thousands

In the western state of Gujarat, police registered cases against 3,022 people on charges of rioting, assault and criminal conspiracy for protesting against the citizenship law in the Banaskantha district. In the capital of Ahmedabad, 59 demonstrators were detained after protests turned violent, said PTI.

In Uttar Pradesh, mobile internet and text messaging services of all telecom operators were suspended in Lucknow and other parts of the state, said an official release.

In down south, Chennai Police registered a case against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, MP Thirumavalavan and ex-member of legislative assembly MH Jawahirullah, who were gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest, said PTI.