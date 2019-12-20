6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday jolted northeast and northwestern Pakistan and parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, sending thousands of panicked people onto the streets, local media reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded the depth of the earthquake at 210 kilometers, and its epicenter at the Hindu Kush mountain range, local broadcaster geo News reported.

No causalities have been reported so far.

Tremors were felt in the capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Peshawar, Kohat, Swat, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, and other districts of Punjab, and Khyber Paktunkhawa.

Huge shocks were also felt in Mirpur, Kotli, and other districts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, commonly known as Azad Kashmir.

Footage aired on Geo News showed panicked people coming out of houses and offices and gathering in open spaces.

Pakistan is among the most earthquake-prone regions in the world. The country is located on the Eurasian Tectonic Plate, which is known for high levels of seismic activity.

This September, over 40 people were killed and more than 300 injured after a strong earthquake rocked Mirpur in Azad Kashmir.

In October 2005, a massive earthquake killed over 80,000 people in Azad Kashmir and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in neighboring Pakistan.