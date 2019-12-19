Catalan regional leader found guilty of disobedience - court

The leader of Catalonia's regional government has been found guilty of disobedience and sentenced to a 18-month ban on holding public office, the region's highest court said on Thursday.

The sentence, which stems from Quim Torra's refusal to follow orders from Spain's electoral committee, is open to appeal, meaning the ban on holding office, if upheld, could take months to come into force.

The court also imposed a fine on Torra of around 30,000 euros ($33,066).

Meanwhile, the European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that Oriol Junqueras, the region's former vice president, should have received immunity when elected Member of the European Parliament in May 2017.

At the the time, Junqueras was in detention pending trial for his role in the region's illegal 2017 independence referendum, and Spanish courts had refused to allow him to take his oath and taking up the post.

This year, Junqueras was sentenced to 13 years in jail for sedition. The preliminary ruling of the European Court does not necessarily mean he will be freed from jail, although his party is calling for his immediate release. It may also affect former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and other ex-counselors who were elected as European Parliament members in 2019 but currently in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

At least one spontaneous protest has broken out in Catalonia already, with more being organized for Thursday evening.

These rulings and protests come in the midst of delicate negotiations between the Socialist Party and Catalan independence parties. Separatist support is needed for Spain to form a progressive government, which is the plan of Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. If he is unable to gain their support, Spain could be thrown into the fifth round of elections in five years.



