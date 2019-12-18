GERMANYS MERKEL CRITICIZES US SANCTIONS ON NORD STREAM 2

WORLD

Germany's Merkel criticizes US sanctions on Nord Stream 2

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday criticized U.S. plans to impose sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream 2 from Russia to .

"We are against extraterritorial ," Merkel told parliament while taking lawmakers' questions on legislation passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

"And this is not a new position after yesterday's decision, this has also been the case with sanctions on Iran, we faced the same problem," she added.

The German government had long criticized the U.S. administration for taking unilateral decisions and imposing sanctions which not only restrict the economic activity of American corporations but also the companies of third countries.

Merkel on Wednesday urged further talks to overcome differences with the U.S. administration.

The Trump administration recently stepped up pressure on Berlin to abandon the project, arguing it would make Europe energy dependent on .

The sanctions approved by U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday aim at punishing companies working on the Nord Stream 2.

Once it starts operations, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is set to transport 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Russia to Europe.

