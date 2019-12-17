TRUMP ADMINISTRATIONS POSITION ON 1915 EVENTS HAS NOT CHANGED, STATE DEPT SAYS

The U.S. Department of State said Tuesday that the administration has not changed its stance on the 1915 events, which the Senate recently dubbed as a so-called "genocide" at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.

The Senate's resolution said that recognizing the "genocide" was an official policy. The House of Representatives passed a similar resolution.

"The position of the administration has not changed," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. "Our views are reflected in the President's definitive statement on this issue from last April."

In April, the White House denounced "one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century," and like previous administrations, President Donald Trump avoided the term "genocide."

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with the invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to examine the issue.

Recognition of the 1915 events as "genocide" had stalled in Congress for decades, stymied by concerns of U.S.-Turkey relations.