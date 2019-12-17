Christians, Muslims unite against gay Jesus on Netflix

Nearly two million offended Brazilians signed an online petition on Change.org urging Netflix to remove the First Temptation of Christ from the streaming service.

The comedy special depicts Jesus Christ, who is revered by billions of Christians and Muslims across the world, as a gay man.

Created by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos, the 46-minute International Emmy award-winning show, has taken criticism for disrespecting the values of both religions .

Signatories also demanded a public apology once the show is removed from the Netflix catalog. The comedy group however has defended the show and said it is in line with the norms of "democratic" society.

Another petition signed by thousands of Americans to remove the "blasphemous" also protested the show saying it portrayed a "mockery of Jesus" and should be seen not as satire but an "intentional attempt to attack the fundamental beliefs that uphold the Christian faith."

Many Muslims who accept Jesus as a messenger of God have also joined their cause, signing the petition.

Homosexual acts are forbidden in both Christianity and Islam.