49 journalists killed in 2019: Int’l media watchdog

A total of 49 journalists were killed across the world in 2019, an international media watchdog revealed on Tuesday.

"The number of journalists killed this year - 49 - is the lowest since 2003, and represents a spectacular 44% fall on last year's figure," said the Paris-based watchdog Reporters Without Borders in an annual report.

The organization, which is known by its French initials RSF, stressed that journalism remains a dangerous profession.

The RSF stated that the "historically low" number of journalists was mostly killed during conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan.

In 2019, a total of 17 journalists were killed in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, marking a 50% decrease compared to the last year.

However, the number of journalists killed in countries at peace remains to be as high as in previous years.

In Mexico, for example, 10 journalists were killed in 2019, and the death toll was the same as last year.

Latin America, with a total of 14 journalists killed this year, is now as deadly for journalists as the Middle East, with all of its wars.