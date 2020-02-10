WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

WHO chief: Advance team has arrived in China

"A lot of people are asking, where is the outbreak going? Is it getting better? Is it getting worse? We are doing several things to answer those questions. First, the meeting on research and innovation starting tomorrow will identify some of those questions and chart a path forward. Second, an advance team of WHO experts has just arrived in China, led by Dr. Bruce Aylward, to lay the groundwork for the larger international team. Bruce and his colleagues will be working with their Chinese counterparts to make sure we have the right expertise on the team to answer the right questions," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus -- Director-General of World Health Organization -- said in a statement.
02.10.2020
Storm Ciara affects train services across northern Europe
Storm Ciara affects train services across northern Europe 02.10.2020
Storm Ciara lashes Britain and northern continental Europe
Storm Ciara lashes Britain and northern continental Europe 02.10.2020
CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer not to run for chancellor
CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer not to run for chancellor 02.10.2020
Expert: Virus vaccine possible by September at earliest
Expert: Virus vaccine possible by September at earliest 02.10.2020
WHO chief: Advance team has arrived in China
WHO chief: Advance team has arrived in China 02.10.2020
Death toll from fatal virus surpasses 900
Death toll from fatal virus surpasses 900 02.10.2020
Turkey's Erdoğan underlines importance of cyber security
Turkey's Erdoğan underlines importance of cyber security 02.10.2020
Russian, Syrian regime airstrikes kill at least 20 civilians
Russian, Syrian regime airstrikes kill at least 20 civilians 02.10.2020
Çavuşoğlu: No consensus yet with Russian delegation on Idlib
Çavuşoğlu: No consensus yet with Russian delegation on Idlib 02.10.2020
Turkish top officials warn Assad regime to stop attacks
Turkish top officials warn Assad regime to stop attacks 02.10.2020
5 Turkish soldiers martyred by Assad regime in Idlib
5 Turkish soldiers martyred by Assad regime in Idlib 02.10.2020
Erdoğan aide says Turkey cannot tolerate current developments in Idlib
Erdoğan aide says Turkey cannot tolerate current developments in Idlib 02.09.2020
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slams U.S. sanctions against Venezuela
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slams U.S. sanctions against Venezuela 02.09.2020
Chına denounces Pompeo's comments targeting Beijing
Chına denounces Pompeo's comments targeting Beijing 02.09.2020
Democrats seek to gain momentum ahead New Hampshire primary
Democrats seek to gain momentum ahead New Hampshire primary 02.09.2020
Thaı soldier who killed 26 shot dead in shopping mall siege
Thaı soldier who killed 26 shot dead in shopping mall siege 02.09.2020
Contact Us