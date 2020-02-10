WHO chief: Advance team has arrived in China

"A lot of people are asking, where is the outbreak going? Is it getting better? Is it getting worse? We are doing several things to answer those questions. First, the meeting on research and innovation starting tomorrow will identify some of those questions and chart a path forward. Second, an advance team of WHO experts has just arrived in China, led by Dr. Bruce Aylward, to lay the groundwork for the larger international team. Bruce and his colleagues will be working with their Chinese counterparts to make sure we have the right expertise on the team to answer the right questions," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus -- Director-General of World Health Organization -- said in a statement.

