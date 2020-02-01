WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

United Kingdom officially leaves European Union

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on Friday.

The United Kingdom witnessed more than three years of political divisiveness fueled by a long stint of uncertainty, two general elections and countless furious protests.

The country is no longer a member of the European Union.




02.01.2020
Juventus midfielder Emre Can joins Borussia Dortmund on loan
Juventus midfielder Emre Can joins Borussia Dortmund on loan 02.01.2020
Senate rejects witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial
Senate rejects witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial 02.01.2020
Researchers: Coronavirus vaccine to take many months
Researchers: Coronavirus vaccine to take many months 02.01.2020
Turkey sends plane to evacuate citizens from Wuhan
Turkey sends plane to evacuate citizens from Wuhan 02.01.2020
New virus kills 259, infects nearly 11,800 in China
New virus kills 259, infects nearly 11,800 in China 02.01.2020
Turkey hails common political will on relations with UK
Turkey hails common political will on relations with UK 02.01.2020
Divisions remain across UK as Brexit finally brought into action
Divisions remain across UK as Brexit finally brought into action 02.01.2020
United Kingdom officially leaves European Union
United Kingdom officially leaves European Union 02.01.2020
Ankara, Sofia determined to improve bilateral ties
Ankara, Sofia determined to improve bilateral ties 01.31.2020
United Kingdom's tumultulous Brexıt journey comes to an end
United Kingdom's tumultulous Brexıt journey comes to an end 01.31.2020
Turkey backs TRNC's statement over UNFICYP
Turkey backs TRNC's statement over UNFICYP 01.31.2020
France-UK channel tunnel links historical relations
France-UK channel tunnel links historical relations 01.31.2020
UK decides to leave EU after 47 years of membership
UK decides to leave EU after 47 years of membership 01.31.2020
Israeli air strikes hit Gaza Strip
Israeli air strikes hit Gaza Strip 01.31.2020
Erdoğan calls Trump's peace plan for Middle East "occupation project"
Erdoğan calls Trump's peace plan for Middle East "occupation project" 01.31.2020
No coronavirus cases found in Turkey so far - minister
No coronavirus cases found in Turkey so far - minister 01.31.2020
Contact Us