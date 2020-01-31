WORLD

UK decides to leave EU after 47 years of membership

Britain casts off into an uncertain Brexit future an hour before midnight on Friday, challenging the European unity forged from the ruins of World War Two.

It could be an anti-climax.

A transition period will preserve membership of the European Union in all but name until the end of the year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to restore confidence, and brandishes freedom and sovereignty.

But one result of Brexit could be the break-up of the United Kingdom.

England and Wales voted to leave the EU, but Scotland and Northern Ireland wanted to stay.

The EU, meanwhile, must bid farewell to a full 15% of its economy, its biggest military spender and the City of London -- the world's international financial capital.

Brexiteers campaigned for Big Ben to toll for Brexit, but it's being repaired, so that was too expensive.

A new 50 pence coin though promises "peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations".

Britain joined the EU as the so-called sick man of Europe in 1973.

For most of the past 47 years, leaving was unthinkable.

What changed was the turmoil of the eurozone crisis, fears about mass immigration and then a failed gamble by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Who called the 2016 referendum that resulted in a leave vote.

Now supporters are looking forward to celebrating Brexit day.

Many of them hoping for reduced immigration.

For remainers, their dreams now dashed of stopping Brexit -- their best hope is that the next generation can somehow plot a way back into the European fold.


