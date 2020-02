"Turkey has made preparations to implement operational plans regarding Idlib. We may suddenly come one night. Idlib operation is a matter of time. We will not leave Idlib to the regime that does not understand our country's determination in this matter and to those who encourage it," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his address to the ruling AK Party members on Tuesday as reiterating Turkey's determination to take Syria's Idlib issue into its own hands.



