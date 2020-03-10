WORLD

Turkey's Erdoğan announces new summit with Macron and Merkel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Tuesday a new summit in Istanbul with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, with possible attendance of Britain's premier, Boris Johnson.

"We will hold this meeting next Tuesday, following elections in France. If Boris Johnson can make it it will be a summit of four, and if not it will be of three leaders. We will discuss these issues with these leaders," he said, speaking to reporters upon his return from Brussels.

