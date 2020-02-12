Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if Turkish troops hurt: Erdoğan

"If any harm comes to our soldiers in observation posts [in Idlib] or anywhere [in Syria], I declare from there that we will hit regime forces everywhere regardless of the Sochi deal," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his party's parliamentary group.



Erdoğan said Turkey is determined to push the regime forces beyond Turkish observation posts in the northwestern Idlib region by the end of February, and he warned allied Syrian rebels not to give government forces an excuse to attack.



