WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Turkey ramps up measures to prevent coronavirus spread

Turkey's president on Thursday postponed foreign visits amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visits abroad will be postponed "for a while," spokesman Ibrahim Kalın told reporters at a press conference following a five-hour meeting at the presidential complex on the novel coronavirus.
03.12.2020
Turkey ramps up measures to prevent coronavirus spread
Turkey ramps up measures to prevent coronavirus spread 03.12.2020
Russian parliament backs constitutional reform
Russian parliament backs constitutional reform 03.12.2020
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Idlib ceasefire during a phone call
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Idlib ceasefire during a phone call 03.12.2020
Medics fear the worst if corona hits crowded camps in Syria
Medics fear the worst if corona hits crowded camps in Syria 03.12.2020
Merkel says up to 70% of German people could be infected with coronavirus
Merkel says up to 70% of German people could be infected with coronavirus 03.12.2020
China's Hubei sees single-digit cases for first time
China's Hubei sees single-digit cases for first time 03.12.2020
Donald Trump limits travel from Europe for a month
Donald Trump limits travel from Europe for a month 03.12.2020
Italy's shops, cafes closed as coronavirus lockdown toughens
Italy's shops, cafes closed as coronavirus lockdown toughens 03.12.2020
Turkey to heavily retaliate if its observation posts targeted in Syria's Idlib region
Turkey to heavily retaliate if its observation posts targeted in Syria's Idlib region 03.11.2020
Erdoğan on first coronavirus case: Patient infected with coronavirus in Europe
Erdoğan on first coronavirus case: Patient infected with coronavirus in Europe 03.11.2020
HRW: Greece infringres international & European law
HRW: Greece infringres international & European law 03.11.2020
Life changes in Italy as coronavirus wreaks havoc nationwide
Life changes in Italy as coronavirus wreaks havoc nationwide 03.11.2020
WHO: Most common symptoms of coronavirus "fever and dry coughs"
WHO: Most common symptoms of coronavirus "fever and dry coughs" 03.11.2020
Turkey announces first coronavirus case
Turkey announces first coronavirus case 03.11.2020
UK health minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus
UK health minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus 03.11.2020
Italian coronavirus deaths jump 36% to over 630
Italian coronavirus deaths jump 36% to over 630 03.11.2020
Contact Us