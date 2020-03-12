Turkey ramps up measures to prevent coronavirus spread

Turkey's president on Thursday postponed foreign visits amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visits abroad will be postponed "for a while," spokesman Ibrahim Kalın told reporters at a press conference following a five-hour meeting at the presidential complex on the novel coronavirus.
