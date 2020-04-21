Trump vows to 'suspend immigration' to US because of virus

Returning to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis, President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted late Monday. He offered no details about which immigration programs might be affected by the order, and by Tuesday afternoon, the White House had yet to release any details on its contents or timing.

Much of the immigration system has already ground to a halt because of the pandemic. Almost all visa processing by the State Department has been suspended for weeks. Travel to the U.S. has been restricted from much of the globe, including China, Europe, Mexico and Canada. And Trump has used the virus to effectively end asylum at U.S. borders, turning away even children who arrive by themselves — something Congress, the courts and international law hadn't previously allowed.











