WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Trump vows to 'suspend immigration' to US because of virus

Returning to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis, President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted late Monday. He offered no details about which immigration programs might be affected by the order, and by Tuesday afternoon, the White House had yet to release any details on its contents or timing.

Much of the immigration system has already ground to a halt because of the pandemic. Almost all visa processing by the State Department has been suspended for weeks. Travel to the U.S. has been restricted from much of the globe, including China, Europe, Mexico and Canada. And Trump has used the virus to effectively end asylum at U.S. borders, turning away even children who arrive by themselves — something Congress, the courts and international law hadn't previously allowed.






04.21.2020
Trump vows to 'suspend immigration' to US because of virus
Trump vows to 'suspend immigration' to US because of virus 04.21.2020
G20 health ministers hold virtual meeting to share experiences in fight against COVID-19
G20 health ministers hold virtual meeting to share experiences in fight against COVID-19 04.20.2020
Hudreds of U.S. protesters converge at Washington state capitol against stay-at-home order
Hudreds of U.S. protesters converge at Washington state capitol against stay-at-home order 04.20.2020
Some stores reopen in Germany as lockdown eases
Some stores reopen in Germany as lockdown eases 04.20.2020
Clash with police erupt in Paris suburb amid lockdown
Clash with police erupt in Paris suburb amid lockdown 04.20.2020
Turkey ranks 7th in world for carrying out COVID-19 tests
Turkey ranks 7th in world for carrying out COVID-19 tests 04.20.2020
WHO reports sharp increase in coronavirus cases in African countries
WHO reports sharp increase in coronavirus cases in African countries 04.19.2020
Report show COVID-19 devastates New York nursing homes
Report show COVID-19 devastates New York nursing homes 04.19.2020
Trump: Some states too tough on stay-at-home orders
Trump: Some states too tough on stay-at-home orders 04.19.2020
Israeli siege devastates Palestinian health system
Israeli siege devastates Palestinian health system 04.17.2020
Lebanon musicians perform for health staff and COVID-19 patients
Lebanon musicians perform for health staff and COVID-19 patients 04.17.2020
Moscow to reach COVID-19 peak within 2-3 weeks
Moscow to reach COVID-19 peak within 2-3 weeks 04.17.2020
Turkey's death toll from novel coronavirus pandemic hits 1,769
Turkey's death toll from novel coronavirus pandemic hits 1,769 04.17.2020
Shinzo Abe extend state of emergency in Japan
Shinzo Abe extend state of emergency in Japan 04.16.2020
Russian cities turn into ghost towns amid COVID-19 fear
Russian cities turn into ghost towns amid COVID-19 fear 04.16.2020
EU apologises to Italy over coronavirus response
EU apologises to Italy over coronavirus response 04.16.2020
Contact Us