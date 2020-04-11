WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 510 dead

Spain registered a fall in its daily death toll from the new coronavirus for a third consecutive day on Saturday with 510 people dying, the government said.

It was the smallest daily increase since March 23 in Spain, which is suffering one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world.

The update for the last 24 hours raised the country's overall number of fatalities to 16,353 and the number of confirmed cases another 4,800 to 161,852.

Masks will be handed out at metro and train stations from Monday as some companies re-open after a two-week "hibernation" period, the health minister said Friday.

Although health chiefs say the pandemic has peaked, they have urged the population to strictly follow the national lockdown which was put in place on March 14 in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The restrictions will remain in place until April 25 although the government has made clear it expects to announce another two-week extension.

Spain toughened its nationwide lockdown on March 30, halting all non-essential activities until after Easter as it sought to further curb the spread of the virus.





04.11.2020
Turkey imposes two-day curfew in 31 provinces to stem spread of coronavirus outbreak
Turkey imposes two-day curfew in 31 provinces to stem spread of coronavirus outbreak 04.11.2020
Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 510 dead
Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 510 dead 04.11.2020
Italy extends novel coronavirus lockdown until May 3
Italy extends novel coronavirus lockdown until May 3 04.11.2020
Erdoğan on COVID-19: We are at war with an unseen enemy
Erdoğan on COVID-19: We are at war with an unseen enemy 04.11.2020
Recovered South Korean coronavirus patients test positive again
Recovered South Korean coronavirus patients test positive again 04.11.2020
New York using mass graves amid deadly coronavirus epidemic
New York using mass graves amid deadly coronavirus epidemic 04.11.2020
British Prime Minister Johnson leaves intensive care unit
British Prime Minister Johnson leaves intensive care unit 04.11.2020
EU countries to enforce lockdown ahead of Easter
EU countries to enforce lockdown ahead of Easter 04.11.2020
Turkey delivers medical aid to Balkans to fight COVID-19
Turkey delivers medical aid to Balkans to fight COVID-19 04.08.2020
Trump blasts world health group, defends early virus steps
Trump blasts world health group, defends early virus steps 04.08.2020
Lockdown in city of Wuhan brought to an end
Lockdown in city of Wuhan brought to an end 04.08.2020
New cases and deaths hit 4-day high in Spain
New cases and deaths hit 4-day high in Spain 04.08.2020
China's virus pandemic epicenter Wuhan ends 76-day lockdown
China's virus pandemic epicenter Wuhan ends 76-day lockdown 04.07.2020
Japan's Abe declares state of emergency for Tokyo, virus-hit regions
Japan's Abe declares state of emergency for Tokyo, virus-hit regions 04.07.2020
White House pushes unproven drug for virus; doctors wary
White House pushes unproven drug for virus; doctors wary 04.07.2020
Trump: World Health Organization 'really blew it' on coronavirus
Trump: World Health Organization 'really blew it' on coronavirus 04.07.2020
Contact Us