Some workers return to work as coronavirus hits daily record

Workers in China have been slowly trickling back to work, as some government enforced restrictions for the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

The epidemic has now claimed the lives of over 900 people, with the unwanted daily record of 97 deaths coming on Sunday (February 9).

There have now been 40,000 confirmed cases, the vast majority of them in China.

The extended closure of factories in the world's second-largest economy has raised concerns for global supply chains.

Car manufacturers Tesla, Daimler, and Ford all resumed production Monday (February 10), as did Samsung's major appliance producing Chinese facility, but gaming giant Tencent has allowed its staff to work from home until at least February 21st.

Chinese Lunar New Year holidays were due to end last month, before authorities told businesses to extend them.

Locals in Shanghai are now starting to return to their normal commutes.






