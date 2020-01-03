WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Russia: Soleimani killing increases tensions in Middle East

Global powers are warning that the world is a more dangerous place and are urging restraint after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the targeted killing of Iran's top general.

The Russian foreign ministry says the killing of top iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the U.S. will increase tensions in the Middle East.

China said Friday it was "highly concerned" about the United States airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's top general.

01.03.2020
Russia: Soleimani killing increases tensions in Middle East
Russia: Soleimani killing increases tensions in Middle East 01.03.2020
Republican politicians express support for operation
Republican politicians express support for operation 01.03.2020
Trump: Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation
Trump: Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation 01.03.2020
U.S. strike kills Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani
U.S. strike kills Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani 01.03.2020
Turkish VP hails MoU between Turkey and Libya for stability
Turkish VP hails MoU between Turkey and Libya for stability 01.02.2020
Pompeo: No plans to evacuate US embassy in Baghdad
Pompeo: No plans to evacuate US embassy in Baghdad 01.02.2020
Hong Kong police arrest 400 people in the protests
Hong Kong police arrest 400 people in the protests 01.02.2020
Austrian conservative Kurz, Greens agree on coalition government
Austrian conservative Kurz, Greens agree on coalition government 01.02.2020
Keir Starmer, emerges as a front runner to replace Corbyn
Keir Starmer, emerges as a front runner to replace Corbyn 01.02.2020
KRT broadcasts video of N.Korean leader riding white horse
KRT broadcasts video of N.Korean leader riding white horse 01.02.2020
Canadian military ordered to play 'Pokemon Go' on bases
Canadian military ordered to play 'Pokemon Go' on bases 01.02.2020
Palau becomes first country to ban sunscreens
Palau becomes first country to ban sunscreens 01.02.2020
Reluctant welcome to Mexico City plastic bags ban
Reluctant welcome to Mexico City plastic bags ban 01.02.2020
Protesters call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong
Protesters call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong 01.01.2020
N Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns of 'new strategic weapon'
N Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns of 'new strategic weapon' 01.01.2020
Supermarkets join efforts to reduce plastic waste in Thailand
Supermarkets join efforts to reduce plastic waste in Thailand 01.01.2020
Contact Us