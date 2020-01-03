Russia: Soleimani killing increases tensions in Middle East

Global powers are warning that the world is a more dangerous place and are urging restraint after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the targeted killing of Iran's top general.



The Russian foreign ministry says the killing of top iranian commander Q assem S oleimani by the U.S. will increase tensions in the M iddle East.



China said Friday it was "highly concerned" about the U nited States airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's top general.





