Russia: Soleimani killing increases tensions in Middle East

Global powers are warning that the world is a more dangerous place and are urging restraint after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the targeted killing of Iran's top general.
The Russian foreign ministry says the killing of top iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the U.S. will increase tensions in the Middle East.
China said Friday it was "highly concerned" about the United States airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's top general.
01.03.2020