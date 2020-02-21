WORLD

Russia meddling in U.S. elections again - source

U.S. intelligence officials warned lawmakers last week that Russia is meddling in U.S. elections yet again.

That's according to a source who spoke to Reuters.

A week later, U.S. President Donald Trump replaced his head of intelligence.

And according to a Thursday New York Times report, the disclosure angered Trump, who berated Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire a day later.

The Times' sources say he rebuked Maguire for allowing his staff to appear at the briefing.

Their report quoted five people familiar with the matter.

