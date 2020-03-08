Pope cancels gatherings as virus infects over 100,000

Pope Francis has canceled his regular public appearances to avoid crowds gathering to see him during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Vatican said that on Sunday (March 8) the 83-year-old pontiff will not address crowds from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, and for the time being, will opt for video streaming instead.
