WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Pope cancels gatherings as virus infects over 100,000

Pope Francis has canceled his regular public appearances to avoid crowds gathering to see him during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Vatican said that on Sunday (March 8) the 83-year-old pontiff will not address crowds from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, and for the time being, will opt for video streaming instead.
03.08.2020
Saudi Arabia detains two royal family members
Saudi Arabia detains two royal family members 03.08.2020
TCL developing world's first rollable screen smartphone
TCL developing world's first rollable screen smartphone 03.08.2020
Biden: If you want a nominee to beat Trump, join us
Biden: If you want a nominee to beat Trump, join us 03.08.2020
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses 03.08.2020
Pope cancels gatherings as virus infects over 100,000
Pope cancels gatherings as virus infects over 100,000 03.08.2020
Coronavirus in Europe: Italy announces lockdown in north
Coronavirus in Europe: Italy announces lockdown in north 03.08.2020
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar hails Idlib ceasefire protocol for regional security
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar hails Idlib ceasefire protocol for regional security 03.08.2020
Berliner protesters demand EU accept asylum seekers
Berliner protesters demand EU accept asylum seekers 03.08.2020
Turkey slams EU for negative stance on migrant issue
Turkey slams EU for negative stance on migrant issue 03.08.2020
Turkish police help Cubans that were pushed back from Europe
Turkish police help Cubans that were pushed back from Europe 03.08.2020
Greek police force refugees to strip off in freezing weather
Greek police force refugees to strip off in freezing weather 03.08.2020
Greece assaults migrants with firearms and water cannons
Greece assaults migrants with firearms and water cannons 03.08.2020
Indonesians urge their government to sever ties with India
Indonesians urge their government to sever ties with India 03.06.2020
At least 9 people dead in bakery fire in Nusseirat camp
At least 9 people dead in bakery fire in Nusseirat camp 03.06.2020
Firefighters continue disinfecting Tehran's streets
Firefighters continue disinfecting Tehran's streets 03.06.2020
WHO: Some countries not well prepared for combating coronavirus outbreak
WHO: Some countries not well prepared for combating coronavirus outbreak 03.06.2020
Contact Us