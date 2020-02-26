"I also want to speak briefly about the situation in Syria's Idlib province. The Assad regime's brutal new aggression there, cynically backed by Moscow and Tehran, imperils now more than 3 million displaced persons, including, as we've tragically seen, young people. As we've said many times before, the regime will not be able to obtain military victory. The regime is, the regime's offensive only heightens the risk of conflict with our NATO ally, Turkey. The answer is a permanent ceasefire and U.N. led negotiation, negotiations under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254. As President Trump said on Tuesday, we are working together with Turkey on seeing what we can do together," U.S. Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Go to next video when video is over 02.26.2020