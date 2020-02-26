WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Pompeo slams Russia-backed Assad regime's aggressıon in rebel-held Idlib

"I also want to speak briefly about the situation in Syria's Idlib province. The Assad regime's brutal new aggression there, cynically backed by Moscow and Tehran, imperils now more than 3 million displaced persons, including, as we've tragically seen, young people. As we've said many times before, the regime will not be able to obtain military victory. The regime is, the regime's offensive only heightens the risk of conflict with our NATO ally, Turkey. The answer is a permanent ceasefire and U.N. led negotiation, negotiations under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254. As President Trump said on Tuesday, we are working together with Turkey on seeing what we can do together," U.S. Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
02.26.2020
Death toll from coronavirus raises to 19 in Iran
Death toll from coronavirus raises to 19 in Iran 02.26.2020
Syrian civilians continue to flee ongoing Assad regime assault on rebel-stronghold Idlib
Syrian civilians continue to flee ongoing Assad regime assault on rebel-stronghold Idlib 02.26.2020
Erdoğan reiterates Turkey's determınatıon to secure its borders
Erdoğan reiterates Turkey's determınatıon to secure its borders 02.26.2020
Hindu mobs attack Muslims in New Delhi, and setting fire to their homes and workplaces
Hindu mobs attack Muslims in New Delhi, and setting fire to their homes and workplaces 02.26.2020
Mosque set on fire during deadly violence in New Delhi
Mosque set on fire during deadly violence in New Delhi 02.26.2020
Pompeo slams Russia-backed Assad regime's aggressıon in rebel-held Idlib
Pompeo slams Russia-backed Assad regime's aggressıon in rebel-held Idlib 02.26.2020
Khojaly Massacre: Hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians slaughtered by Armenian forces in 1992
Khojaly Massacre: Hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians slaughtered by Armenian forces in 1992 02.26.2020
Number of confirmed cases in China increases to 78,064
Number of confirmed cases in China increases to 78,064 02.26.2020
Coronavirus outbreak spreads in Europe from Italy
Coronavirus outbreak spreads in Europe from Italy 02.26.2020
Northwestern region of war-torn Syria faces a humanitarian crisis
Northwestern region of war-torn Syria faces a humanitarian crisis 02.26.2020
Erdoğan says Turkey will work out use of airspace in Syria's Idlib region
Erdoğan says Turkey will work out use of airspace in Syria's Idlib region 02.26.2020
Erdoğan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and international issues
Erdoğan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and international issues 02.26.2020
Trump clinches $3b military equipment sale on India visit
Trump clinches $3b military equipment sale on India visit 02.26.2020
Death toll rises to 19 from violence in Indian capital New Delhi
Death toll rises to 19 from violence in Indian capital New Delhi 02.26.2020
Syrian civilians suffer from harsh conditions due to Asad regime assault on rebel-held Idlib
Syrian civilians suffer from harsh conditions due to Asad regime assault on rebel-held Idlib 02.24.2020
9 year old bullied daily for his dwarfism
9 year old bullied daily for his dwarfism 02.24.2020
Contact Us