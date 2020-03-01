WORLD

PKK violence that claimed countless lives dates back to 1980s

With an ever-growing threat being faced by people both at home and abroad, and successful efforts to eliminate its presence by Turkish Armed Forces, the PKK terror group has had a long history of violence and bloodshed which has claimed thousands of innocent lives.

With a bold move to crush the group's existence, let's take a look at a list of ruthless attacks conducted by the terror group over the years.
03.01.2020
