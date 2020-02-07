WORLD

Palestinian Hoda studying to become lawyer to sue Israel that killed half of her family on Gaza beach in 2006

In 2006, the "Ghalia" family's trip to the Gaza beach ended tragically. An Israeli raid killed 7 members of the family, including the father, his wife, 4 children and a young woman.


"I lost my father and half of my family, I was in a state of constant tension and sadness, then I defied, and I went through the ordeal, and my mother was supporting me and my family supported me. Education had a huge impact on me, as I started studying most of the time, in school, and doing my homework. It was taking a long time," Hoda [who lost her family in an Israelı raid] told reporters.

"Currently, I am thinking that I volunteer with institutions and human rights centers to be experienced, and develop my skills, then I will register to study for a master's degree. I'm aiming for a doctoral degree aspire, then I'll have the skill of the law. I have a great background on the International Criminal Court and crimes in general," she added.
02.07.2020
