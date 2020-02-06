WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Over 70 people die in 24 hours, death toll jumps above 500

It's been a third consecutive day of record coronavirus deaths.

Over 70 people died in 24 hours in China.

The official death toll now stands at well over 500.

Outside of the mainland - Japan has been one of the worst hit.

In the run up to the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics, it now has 45 confirmed cases.

A large part of that number was from a cruise ship, now under quarantine just outside Tokyo.

Thousands are now being kept in their cabins for at least two weeks - some don't have windows.

It's mirroring the situation in Hong Kong.

A different cruise ship with nearly four thousand people on board has also been quarantined - for a second day, a handful have tested positive.

The World Dream arrived in Hong Kong after being denied entry by Taiwan, which has since moved to ban all international cruise ships from docking on the island.

A different case in Singapore is also being investigated by the World Health Organization.

A company meeting in mid-January at the Grand Hyatt hotel was attended by nearly 100 overseas staff - including one from Wuhan.

All the overseas staff have since left Singapore.

But, at least three caught the virus.

There's now over 200 cases outside China, and nearly thirty thousand within the country.


02.06.2020
Over 70 people die in 24 hours, death toll jumps above 500
Over 70 people die in 24 hours, death toll jumps above 500 02.06.2020
Three passengers killed after plane skids off runway at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul
Three passengers killed after plane skids off runway at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul 02.06.2020
Senate majority leader Mcconnell: It's time to move on
Senate majority leader Mcconnell: It's time to move on 02.06.2020
U.S. Senate acquits Donald Trump in two historic votes
U.S. Senate acquits Donald Trump in two historic votes 02.06.2020
Death toll in avalanche in eastern Turkey reaches 28
Death toll in avalanche in eastern Turkey reaches 28 02.05.2020
Residents in Hong Kong show support for ongoing strike
Residents in Hong Kong show support for ongoing strike 02.05.2020
10 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan
10 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan 02.05.2020
Buttigieg takes lead in fırst Iowa results in caucus chaos
Buttigieg takes lead in fırst Iowa results in caucus chaos 02.05.2020
Donald Trump declines to shake Nancy Pelosi's hand
Donald Trump declines to shake Nancy Pelosi's hand 02.05.2020
US President Donald Trump touts economy during address
US President Donald Trump touts economy during address 02.05.2020
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss Idlib issue over phone
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss Idlib issue over phone 02.05.2020
Erdoğan says Assad regime forces in Idlib must pull back this month
Erdoğan says Assad regime forces in Idlib must pull back this month 02.05.2020
Global shares rebound as China markets stabilize
Global shares rebound as China markets stabilize 02.04.2020
YPG/PKK takes advantage of regional instability
YPG/PKK takes advantage of regional instability 02.04.2020
Iran ready to cooperate with EU to resolve nuclear deal issue
Iran ready to cooperate with EU to resolve nuclear deal issue 02.04.2020
Democrats make last-ditch plea to convict Donald Trump
Democrats make last-ditch plea to convict Donald Trump 02.04.2020
Contact Us