Over 70 people die in 24 hours, death toll jumps above 500

It's been a third consecutive day of record coronavirus deaths.

Over 70 people died in 24 hours in China.

The official death toll now stands at well over 500.

Outside of the mainland - Japan has been one of the worst hit.

In the run up to the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics, it now has 45 confirmed cases.

A large part of that number was from a cruise ship, now under quarantine just outside Tokyo.

Thousands are now being kept in their cabins for at least two weeks - some don't have windows.

It's mirroring the situation in Hong Kong.

A different cruise ship with nearly four thousand people on board has also been quarantined - for a second day, a handful have tested positive.

The World Dream arrived in Hong Kong after being denied entry by Taiwan, which has since moved to ban all international cruise ships from docking on the island.

A different case in Singapore is also being investigated by the World Health Organization.

A company meeting in mid-January at the Grand Hyatt hotel was attended by nearly 100 overseas staff - including one from Wuhan.

All the overseas staff have since left Singapore.

But, at least three caught the virus.

There's now over 200 cases outside China, and nearly thirty thousand within the country.





