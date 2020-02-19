Number of displaced Syrians increases to 2 million after regime offensive into rebel-held Idlib

The military campaign being waged by the Assad regime and its allies in northwestern Syria continues to violate cease-fire agreements it has made with Russia and Turkey and has led to a new wave of displaced people.



According to Syria's Response Coordination Group, as Assad regime forces and its allies continue to target Idlib, northwestern Syria, an area covered by a nominal cease-fire, 148,000 more civilians have been displaced in the past six days.



With this latest figure, the number of displaced people in Idlib and neighboring areas since january 2019 has reached nearly two million, most of them taking shelter in areas close to the Turkish border, which already hosts over 3.6 million Syrian refugees.











