More countries confirm new coronavirus cases and deaths

Fears of a pandemic rose on Saturday (February 29) as coronavirus cases spread to new countries and death tolls jumped.

Europe's worst outbreak remains in Italy, with officials saying several more people died on Saturday -- bringing the total number of fatalities to at least 21.

Also on Saturday, Qatar reported its first case of coronavirus - a man who had recently returned from Iran.

The Islamic Republic is the most affected country ın the Gulf, with authorities confirming over 40 dead-- the highest number outside of China.

Saudi Arabia is currently the only state in the region to have not reported any coronavirus cases.

The outbreak has sent governments around the globe into frenzied attempts to contain the spread - whether they have cases or not.

Australia said on Saturday (February 29) it would deny entry to all foreign nationals traveling from Iran.

Russia temporarily barred Iranians from entering the country and said it would also restrict entry to South Koreans from March 1.

South Korea has the largest number of infections outside of China and reported its biggest daily increase of cases on Saturday (February 29), with the total number of infections surpassing 3,000.

Meanwhile the total number of infections ın the UK rose to 23 on Saturday.

The rapid spread has crashed world stock markets and prompted the The World Health Organization to raise the highest level of alarm, saying on Friday (February 28) that the risk of global spread was now "very high"





