WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

More countries confirm new coronavirus cases and deaths

Fears of a pandemic rose on Saturday (February 29) as coronavirus cases spread to new countries and death tolls jumped.

Europe's worst outbreak remains in Italy, with officials saying several more people died on Saturday -- bringing the total number of fatalities to at least 21.

Also on Saturday, Qatar reported its first case of coronavirus - a man who had recently returned from Iran.

The Islamic Republic is the most affected country ın the Gulf, with authorities confirming over 40 dead-- the highest number outside of China.

Saudi Arabia is currently the only state in the region to have not reported any coronavirus cases.

The outbreak has sent governments around the globe into frenzied attempts to contain the spread - whether they have cases or not.

Australia said on Saturday (February 29) it would deny entry to all foreign nationals traveling from Iran.

Russia temporarily barred Iranians from entering the country and said it would also restrict entry to South Koreans from March 1.

South Korea has the largest number of infections outside of China and reported its biggest daily increase of cases on Saturday (February 29), with the total number of infections surpassing 3,000.

Meanwhile the total number of infections ın the UK rose to 23 on Saturday.

The rapid spread has crashed world stock markets and prompted the The World Health Organization to raise the highest level of alarm, saying on Friday (February 28) that the risk of global spread was now "very high"


03.01.2020
PKK violence that claimed countless lives dates back to 1980s
PKK violence that claimed countless lives dates back to 1980s 03.01.2020
Greek police violently respond to migrant flow
Greek police violently respond to migrant flow 03.01.2020
Erdoğan: Turkey in historic and vital struggle for itself
Erdoğan: Turkey in historic and vital struggle for itself 03.01.2020
US President Donald Trump to meet leaders of Taliban soon
US President Donald Trump to meet leaders of Taliban soon 03.01.2020
Turkey-Latin America relations: Diplomatic contacts start in second half of 19th century
Turkey-Latin America relations: Diplomatic contacts start in second half of 19th century 03.01.2020
Turkey halts Iraq, Italy and South Korea flights over virus
Turkey halts Iraq, Italy and South Korea flights over virus 03.01.2020
Biden wins South Carolina primary, his campaign gains new life
Biden wins South Carolina primary, his campaign gains new life 03.01.2020
Top Turkish military officials inspect Syrian border
Top Turkish military officials inspect Syrian border 03.01.2020
Unresolved international issues symbolize UN's ineffectiveness
Unresolved international issues symbolize UN's ineffectiveness 03.01.2020
More countries confirm new coronavirus cases and deaths
More countries confirm new coronavirus cases and deaths 03.01.2020
Muslims in India suffer acid attacks carried out by Hindu mobs
Muslims in India suffer acid attacks carried out by Hindu mobs 02.29.2020
Russian intervention in Syria kills thousands of civilians
Russian intervention in Syria kills thousands of civilians 02.29.2020
UNSC members condemn Assad regime's attack on Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib region
UNSC members condemn Assad regime's attack on Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib region 02.29.2020
Humanitarian situation going to bad in war-torn Syria's Idlib region
Humanitarian situation going to bad in war-torn Syria's Idlib region 02.29.2020
Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu: Situation in Syria's Idlib turning into a disaster
Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu: Situation in Syria's Idlib turning into a disaster 02.29.2020
Erdoğan urges Russia to leave Turkey alone with Assad regime
Erdoğan urges Russia to leave Turkey alone with Assad regime 02.29.2020
Contact Us